Visitors given green light to return to West Maui starting Oct. 8

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitors are being given the green light to return to most of West Maui on Oct. 8, two months after a wildfire destroyed Lahaina town and left at least 115 people dead.

The governor announced the date on Friday, saying it’s important to be respectful of those in mourning and recognize that all of Lahaina will remain off-limits to visitors.

“Many have asked when it will be the right time to reopen West Maui to visitors,” Green said.

“There is no easy answer to this question, but I can say that if we support Maui’s economy and keep our people employed, they will heal faster and continue to afford to live on Maui.”

Green said lifting a no-tourism request will help West Maui begin to recover economically.

“This difficult decision is meant to bring hope for recovery to the families and businesses on Maui that have been so deeply affected in every way by the disaster,” the governor said.

Tourism to all of Maui has plummeted in the wake of the Lahaina wildfire, in part because of mixed messages about whether the island was open and tourists were welcome.

