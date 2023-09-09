Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Visitors given green light to return to West Maui starting Oct. 8

Gov. Josh Green is delivering an address Friday afternoon as Hawaii marks one month since the...
Gov. Josh Green is delivering an address Friday afternoon as Hawaii marks one month since the Lahaina disaster(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitors are being given the green light to return to most of West Maui on Oct. 8, two months after a wildfire destroyed Lahaina town and left at least 115 people dead.

The governor announced the date on Friday, saying it’s important to be respectful of those in mourning and recognize that all of Lahaina will remain off-limits to visitors.

“Many have asked when it will be the right time to reopen West Maui to visitors,” Green said.

“There is no easy answer to this question, but I can say that if we support Maui’s economy and keep our people employed, they will heal faster and continue to afford to live on Maui.”

Green said lifting a no-tourism request will help West Maui begin to recover economically.

“This difficult decision is meant to bring hope for recovery to the families and businesses on Maui that have been so deeply affected in every way by the disaster,” the governor said.

Tourism to all of Maui has plummeted in the wake of the Lahaina wildfire, in part because of mixed messages about whether the island was open and tourists were welcome.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’
File photo of a school bus
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new Maui campuses
Satellite image of Hurricane Jova far to the east of Hawaii.
Hurricane Jova continues to weaken over open ocean waters in the East Pacific
Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
41 year-old Kellen Tolentino (left) and 38 year-old Joshua Reding-Kellogg (right), both of...
2 Hawaii men charged after allegedly stealing over 75 lbs. of oranges from farm

Latest News

“Spotlight Now” will debut at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 online and on K5.
New HNN interview show, ‘Spotlight Now,” to feature live viewer engagement
Gov. Josh Green provided an update Friday on the latest out of Maui and the ongoing recovery.
Gov. Green blasts 'vulture' mainland attorneys moving swiftly to gain plaintiffs for litigation
FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire...
In speech marking one month since Lahaina disaster, governor says number of missing stands at 66
Today marks one month since fires tore through Lahaina on Aug. 8, leaving behind a path of...
IN MEMORIAM: Remembering those lost and who are still missing in the Lahaina fire