Police use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California sprang into action to save a puppy they found overdosing from a fentanyl exposure.

It happened Thursday in Irvine, California, after police arrested the puppy’s owners for possession of fentanyl at a Walmart.

Officials immediately gave the puppy a dose of the life-saving medication Narcan and rushed it to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

Veterinary researchers say Narcan can be just as effective in dogs as in humans.

Police officers used Narcan to save a puppy having an overdose. (KCAL, KCBS, Irvine Police Department)

The 8-week-old puppy is expected to be just fine.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

