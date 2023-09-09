New HNN interview show, ‘Spotlight Now,” to feature live viewer engagement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got questions for everyone from Hawaii’s governor to business leaders to community organizers? Get them answered on HNN’s new weekly interview show, “Spotlight Now,” which includes live engagement with viewers on social media.

“Spotlight Now” will debut at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 online and on K5 with guest Gov. Josh Green.

You’ll be able to catch the show live every Tuesday or watch on demand on HNN’s digital platforms.

The program is hosted by interviewers Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji, who will go in-depth on critical topics and take questions from viewers watching live on Facebook and YouTube.

“This is such a strong program offering high-profile long-form interviews,” said Katie Pickman, general manager of Hawaii News Now. “It allows viewers to dive deeper into important topics with leaders in our community. Ryan and Yunji are experienced professionals with impressive journalism backgrounds. They provide a great environment for guests to feel comfortable sharing their stories.”

Here’s where you can watch “Spotlight Now”:

