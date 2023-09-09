Tributes
A month after flames ravaged Lahaina, residents say they’re still haunted by the devastation

Those who lived through the horrific day recalled their fight to survive.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although it’s been a month since the historic town of Lahaina was engulfed in flames, that day is still fresh in the minds of those who lived through the tragedy — and driving past the area isn’t getting any easier.

Abigail Galam is a fourth generation Lahaina resident.

“We’re reminded every day,” said Galam. “I don’t even recognize the streets because all I know is our home’s there. You know so it’s very, very sad.”

She has been working on Front Street since she was 16 — and that’s where she was when the fires broke out on Aug. 8.

“The smoke was you just couldn’t breathe down there,” said Galam.

Her family’s home is still standing, but she can’t get to it because it’s in the burn zone.

She said she and her family of 11 received the one-time FEMA payment of $700 and have been getting by with items from donation centers.

They’re currently staying in a hotel provided by the Red Cross.

“It wasn’t an easy process, there was a lot of waiting,” said Galam. “We have a larger family, so it took a while, there were no rooms available at the time.”

It’s been a struggle for Matthew Isenberg as well. He’s been living in Lahaina for ten years.

He and his wife lost their Front Street home and have been staying in a hotel for the past few weeks.

He’s had to sell his personal car just to get by.

“It’s been horrible,” said Galem. “We’ve had just so many things to overcome, with FEMA not being able to want to pay us, I’m trying to find a house to live in, unemployment denying our claims, just all the little hurdles that we’ve had to go through to be able to survive and live.”

“And, we don’t even know how long we’re going to be able to live at the hotel anymore,” he continued.

Isenberg escaped the Aug. 8 fire and made his way to Napili.

Although time has passed, it’s been tough escaping the trauma all of Lahaina experienced that day.

“I mean it’s not easy when we have nightmares all night long,” said Isenberg. “We do at four o’clock in the morning every day no matter what time I go to bed.”

“You know, just trying to think of what our next move is going to be because we don’t know.”

But despite all their hardships, these survivors said it’s their family and friends that’s keeping them strong as they figure out what their next steps will be as they hope to stay in the Lahaina they call home.

