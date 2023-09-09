Man, 49, found unresponsive while in waters off Southeast Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man, 49, was found unresponsive in waters off Southeast Oahu on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews were dispatched just after 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive person pulled from the water near the spot known as Alan Davis, east of Sandy Beach.

Officials say lifeguards via Jet Ski located the man and brought him to shore, where they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded, and patient care was transferred to them.

EMS continued with advanced life-support protocols and transported the patient to an emergency room in critical condition.

Lifeguards say the waters were calm at the time of the incident.

This story may be updated.

