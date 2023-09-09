Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man, 49, found unresponsive while in waters off Southeast Oahu

Honolulu Ocean Safety
Honolulu Ocean Safety(Honolulu Ocean Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:09 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man, 49, was found unresponsive in waters off Southeast Oahu on Saturday, officials said.

Emergency crews were dispatched just after 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive person pulled from the water near the spot known as Alan Davis, east of Sandy Beach.

Officials say lifeguards via Jet Ski located the man and brought him to shore, where they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded, and patient care was transferred to them.

EMS continued with advanced life-support protocols and transported the patient to an emergency room in critical condition.

Lifeguards say the waters were calm at the time of the incident.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire...
In speech marking one month since Lahaina disaster, governor says number of missing stands at 66
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Green acknowledges improved response in Lahaina could have saved lives
The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’
The Maui Fire Department had all hands on deck on Aug. 8. Now, nearly a month after the...
Maui fire chief: Firefighters still reeling — and healing — in wake of Lahaina blaze
An HFD drone documents two homes where fire breaks reduced fire risk.
Complaints about overgrown brush rise amid heightened wildfire concerns

Latest News

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
BWS crews repairing 16-inch water main break in Kalihi
Hero Lahaina Boat Captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline
Hero Lahaina boat captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline
Gov. Josh Green and Attorney General Anne Lopez at a press conference one month after the Maui...
Hawaii governor proposes ‘Lahaina Fund’ for victims as an alternative to lawsuits
FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire...
In speech marking one month since Lahaina disaster, governor says number of missing stands at 66