Kauai police searching for person of interest in unattended death investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are searching for a man after a body was found.

Police are calling 48-year-old Chris Santos a person of interest in the unattended death investigation.

Officials say the body was found Thursday night around Kahili Mountain Road.

Sources tell us the case involves a shooting involving two victims, one of whom was killed.

If you see Santos, do not approach him.

Call Kauai Police (808) 241-1711 or Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

