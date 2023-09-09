Kauai police searching for person of interest in unattended death investigation
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:08 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are searching for a man after a body was found.
Police are calling 48-year-old Chris Santos a person of interest in the unattended death investigation.
Officials say the body was found Thursday night around Kahili Mountain Road.
Sources tell us the case involves a shooting involving two victims, one of whom was killed.
If you see Santos, do not approach him.
Call Kauai Police (808) 241-1711 or Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.
