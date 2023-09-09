Tributes
Hero Lahaina Boat Captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline

One month after the deadly Maui fires, peices of Lahaina Harbor and other burned debris are washing ashore on Lanai
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One month after the deadly Maui fires, pieces of Lahaina Harbor and other burned debris washed ashore on Lanai.

Chrissy Lovitt, a boat captain who helped rescue people in the waters off Lahaina Harbor on Aug. 8, also found a child’s burned bike helmet and charred scuba gear.

“It was heartbreaking just to see. I’ve been operating in Lahaina harbor for 25 years. This particular material I saw on the beach wasn’t used anywhere else than along Front Street. I actually used to be the Molokai ferry captain for 18 years. It was all too familiar,” said Lovitt.

Lovitt recalls the horrific scene of the raging fire burning boats and hearing explosions all around her as she, her wife, and her friend barely made it out on a skiff.

They managed to rescue two children and six adults who had jumped into the ocean to escape the flames.

“The Coast Guard’s orders were children first. We spent a lot of time looking for survivors, and then we see someone flashing a light.”

Today, Lovitt is still coping with the trauma of Aug. 8 and has breathing problems from smoke inhalation.

This somber day is also her 46th birthday, and she got an unexpected gift.

“For 25 years, you know, if you’re a Lahaina harbor boat captain, the Holy Grail is seeing a whale shark, and I’ve never seen one in all my 25 years on the water. It was such a wonderful moment to remind myself that even when you are sad, unexpectedly, beautiful things can happen.”

