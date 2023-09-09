Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

CEO of Neighborly unexpectedly dies at 65

Neighborly announced the sudden and unexpected passing of its president and CEO Mike Bidwell.
Neighborly announced the sudden and unexpected passing of its president and CEO Mike Bidwell.(Neighborly | PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Neighborly announced this week that its president and CEO Mike Bidwell has died at the age of 65.

Neighborly, the world’s largest home services company, said it was with “profound sadness” that the company shared the “sudden and unexpected” death of Bidwell.

“We will all miss Mike more than words can express, and we are fortunate to have worked for such an amazing leader who was smart, compassionate, and insightful,” company leadership shared.

Bidwell was a part of the Neighborly family for almost 40 years.

According to the company, he began his career in April 1984 when he opened a Rainbow International Carpet Cleaning & Restoration franchise in Tucson, Arizona.

In 1987, Bidwell became the first multi-concept franchisee and area developer when he started the first Worldwide Refinishing Systems – now known as DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen. He later added a third franchise brand to his portfolio, Mr. Rooter Plumbing, in 1992.

“Bidwell was a highly successful multi-unit franchisee, being named Franchisee of the Year for Rainbow International and Top Gun for each franchise brand he owned,” the company shared.

His success as a franchisee reportedly led Neighborly to recruit him to the world headquarters in Waco, Texas, in 1995. Before being appointed the president and CEO of Neighborly in January 2014, Bidwell’s tenure included being chief operating officer and president for three different franchise brands.

Jon Shell has now been appointed interim president and CEO of Neighborly.

Management said it would continue to operate Neighborly in honor of Bidwell’s lasting presence and legacy.

“He put a strong team together – and in times like this, we stand together to honor him by carrying his vision for Neighborly forward,” company leadership shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Ethan Meyers, right, carries crosses to put up to honor the victims killed in a wildfire...
In speech marking one month since Lahaina disaster, governor says number of missing stands at 66
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Green acknowledges improved response in Lahaina could have saved lives
The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’
The Maui Fire Department had all hands on deck on Aug. 8. Now, nearly a month after the...
Maui fire chief: Firefighters still reeling — and healing — in wake of Lahaina blaze
An HFD drone documents two homes where fire breaks reduced fire risk.
Complaints about overgrown brush rise amid heightened wildfire concerns

Latest News

A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
BWS crews repairing 16-inch water main break in Kalihi
Hero Lahaina Boat Captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline
Hero Lahaina Boat Captain finds heartbreak and hope on Lanai shoreline
Landon Elder, 17, has reportedly been hospitalized with severe injuries after diving into a...
17-year-old paralyzed after diving into shallow pool, family says