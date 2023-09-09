Tributes
BWS crews repairing 16-inch water main break in Kalihi

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 16-inch water main break in Kalihi on Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident happened on North School Street by Kamehameha IV Road, causing all eastbound lanes to be closed between Kamehameha IV Road and Hauiki Street.

Officials say there is a contraflow in westbound lanes to allow for one lane in each direction.

Authorities say drivers should expect delays and encourage them to use alternate routes.

BWS says approximately 22 homes will be affected during the repairs.

Officials say a water wagon is located at 2219 North School Street.

This story is ongoing.

