10,000 customers remain without safe tap water after Maui wildfires, but relief is in sight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One month since the wildfire disaster on Maui, roughly 10,000 customers in Lahaina and Upcountry still have unsafe water.

But John Stufflebean, director of Maui’s Department of Water Supply, says there is some good news on the horizon: Most of Kula could have the advisory lifted within a week.

The exception for Kula is burned areas around Kula Lodge.

Other impacted areas, meanwhile, could remain under the advisory for weeks more.

Helen Kaai lives in the Kelawea neighborhood of Lahaina.

She said her home and several others were spared, the area remains unlivable with no clean water. Making matters worse, she got a $141 water bill for August.

“I thought, ‘Wow, they are really coming after us.’”

Maui County has an interactive map that allows you to search for water advisories by address.

Stufflebean said testing is critical to bringing water back online.

He added that 85% of Kula could have the water advisory lifted within a week.

In Kaai’s community, it could be a few more weeks.

And as for her bill, “if someone get a bill in an advisory area, they certainly should pay it but we will be adjusting their bill and reducing it,” Stufflebean said.

“We are looking at the policy on how we are going to do that.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.