Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Square, a small business banking platform, reports disruptions with several services

A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Square, a small business banking platform, is investigating a disruption in banking services that caused headaches for customers Thursday.

The financial services platform, developed by Block Inc., reported issues with services early Thursday morning.

According to the platform’s website, engineers reported disruptions impacting Square Time Cards, Square Stands and Readers, Data Centers, and several other Square services.

Square also responded to customers’ concerns on X, saying, “We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix. We’ll keep you updated at http://issquareup.com as we learn more.”

Some businesses and customers of Square responded to the post, saying they could not complete transactions and reported the outage has impacted them for hours.

Late Thursday night, the platform posted that engineers are “continuing to work to identify the root cause of this ongoing disruption.”

“We realize that this disruption is impacting many businesses at the moment,” the platform also said. “We’ve got the right people on this and we’re fully committed to resolving the problem as soon as we can.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
Karie Klein
Ex-DOE business manager convicted of stealing thousands from department
File photo of a school bus
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new Maui campuses
Satellite image of Hurricane Jova far to the east of Hawaii.
Hurricane Jova weakens slightly to Category 4, continues tracking westward in the East Pacific
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
State’s independent investigators haven’t ruled out criminal wrongdoing in Lahaina

Latest News

Free school bus service has been launched for students.
More than 500 West Maui students still aren't re-enrolled in school
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: School bus program launches for West Maui students
They say they’re disappointed that work hasn’t begun yet.
Lahaina harbor users call on authorities to work more quickly to develop clean-up plan
One month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, basic questions about the...
Green says improved response in Lahaina could have saved lives as key questions remain unanswered
The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’