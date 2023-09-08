Tributes
Scores paddleout for Maui to mark one month since wildfires disaster

There are paddle outs planned at Kalama Park in Kihei from 8 a.m. to sunset and Ukumehame in Lahaina at noon.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:38 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores are flocking to paddleouts on Maui to mark one month since the disaster hit the island.

The paddle out began at 8 a.m. Friday morning at Kalama Park in Kihei and it will go on until sunset.

Organizers say the event is to provide a day of “healing and togetherness” in the community.

Food, music, massage therapists and activities for keiki are being provided.

“This is true aloha, everybody coming together and joining each other, being grateful for what we have and to celebrate the people that have had some major losses in their life up in Lahaina, the fires up in Kula,” said Keone Laepaa of Makena Coast Charters.

“But this is our way... as Hawaiians, non-Hawaiians, just everyone coming together, put their differences aside, just take a moment to reflect on everything that we’ve been through, everything we’re going through, and everything we’re gonna continue to do to build Lahaina back, Kula back, and continue to move forward,” Laepaa added.

There is another paddle out planned at noon at Ukumehame Beach Park in Lahaina.

Laepaa says there will be a boat line and helicopter flower drop with a vehicle convoy to follow at 1 p.m.

Organizers are asking the public to wear read and to avoid bringing drones to the event.

