Marking 1 month since Maui fires, Gov. Green to give update on response, recovery efforts

Gov. Josh Green will be holding a press conference on Friday to provide an update on the status of the wildfire response and recovery efforts on Maui.(Gov. Josh Green)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:13 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been one month since fires broke out on Maui and decimated the historic town of Lahaina, leaving 115 dead and a community changed forever.

The catastrophic wildfire in Lahaina is now known to be the deadliest U.S. fire in over a century.

Basic questions about the government’s preparation and immediate response to the blaze that destroyed Lahaina remain unanswered — as the painstaking task of identifying remains and putting out fires continues.

At the same time, many are grappling with issues related to water, tourism, housing, education, health, unemployment, federal assistance, missing persons, wildfire concerns and more.

Gov. Josh Green will be holding a press conference on Friday to provide an update on the status of the wildfire response and recovery efforts on Maui.

He’ll deliver his remarks at noon from the Ceremonial Room in his office at the state capitol.

Hawaii News Now will carry the press conference on air and on all digital platforms.

This story will be updated.

