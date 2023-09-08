Tributes
Kakaako bakehouse ordered to shut down over critical food safety violations

Aloha Bakehouse
Aloha Bakehouse(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered a Kakaako bakehouse to shut down over critical food safety violations.

DOH issued a red placard on Wednesday to Aloha Bakehouse, located on Waimanu Street.

An inspector found multiple violations, including refrigerators holding food at unsafe temperatures, a worker handling food with bare hands, soup that was kept longer than the 7-day limit and hand-washing sinks that were inaccessible.

Aloha Bakehouse must correct these violations before reopening.

This story will be updated.

