‘It’s gonna take time to heal’: Maui fire chief describes disaster’s emotional toll on crews

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department had all hands on deck on Aug. 8. Now, nearly a month after the disaster, the fire chief said the gravity of what happened that day still hasn’t sunk in.

“It’s been one of the fastest months of our lives being the fact that we’ve been so active and so busy over the last 30 days, and a lot of it still has not sunk in as to what everybody has endured,” said Maui’s Fire Chief, Bradford Ventura.

“A lot of people haven’t even had time to grieve yet, both in our department as well as our community.”

Ventura said his crews are still closely watching the fires and are flying to areas of the Valley Isle several times a week to take care of hotspots.

“It’s very quiet and calm and it’s within the black area, but there’s still a lot of work to be done in the various fires,” said Ventura. “We’re slowly getting a hold of all the perimeters but they’re vast and they’re very long and there is unreachable gulches and terrain where we can’t get to every part of it.”

Although 911 calls for service are beginning to return to normal, it’s taking time for Ventura and his crews to recover mentally and emotionally from the disaster.

“Some days are easier. Some days are harder. It’s not something that anybody can be perfectly prepared for, but we just have to understand that we’re in a position to step up into the role that we’ve been chosen for, and we have to be there for our community,” said Ventura.

“It’s day by day and we’re going to be good, we’re going to be okay, it’s gonna take time to heal.”

Ventura is grateful for all the support the department and the rest of Maui has received from firefighters from around the world.

He also commends community members who helped save lives on the day of the fires.

“We had the community right there helping evacuated people and there were so many people that we can’t thank them all for everything that they did,” said Ventura. “But that’s really the message that needs to be told.”

Furthermore, when asked about the state’s third-party investigation, Ventura said he wants to make sure the whole story gets told and that everyone who was battling the fires that day has a chance to share their experiences.

