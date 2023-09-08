Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in Chicago. (@CPD1617Scanner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:58 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shocking video out of Chicago shows three women beating a man and taking his car.

WARNING: Viewers may find the surveillance video disturbing.

Though he only suffered minor injuries in the attack, 61-year-old Danxin Shi is worried about losing income because he is a rideshare driver.

The scene played out at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had just parked his car outside his apartment in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood when three women assaulted him.

One hits him with what appears to be a pipe.

He can be seen trying to defend himself, but the women eventually get his keys and drive off.

He hopes Chicago police can recover his car.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’
File photo of a school bus
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new Maui campuses
Satellite image of Hurricane Jova far to the east of Hawaii.
Hurricane Jova weakens slightly as it continues tracking westward in the East Pacific
Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
41 year-old Kellen Tolentino (left) and 38 year-old Joshua Reding-Kellogg (right), both of...
2 Hawaii men charged after allegedly stealing over 75 lbs. of oranges from farm

Latest News

FILE - A Kroger grocery store sign promotes its pharmacy and fuel center at its Flowood, Miss.,...
Kroger agrees to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
The fire happened on Monday about 6 p.m. at 820 Isenberg St. — the abandoned Bowl-O-Drome...
HFD: Blaze at abandoned bowling alley in McCully was intentionally set
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the...
GRAPHIC: Ex-Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of driver
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn