Governor’s housing chief resigns amid controversy over emergency proclamation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency proclamation on housing that some saw as a way to give developers an easier path to building projects with fewer environmental or community barriers.

The governor confirmed Nani Medeiros was stepping down.

Details on her resignation date and a potential replacement were not immediately released.

“Nani Medeiros is a truly compassionate person who has worked tirelessly to help create novel solutions to house the homeless and to build affordable homes in Hawaii — only to face a barrage of personal attacks in person and on social media from those who would rather tear us all apart, rather than help Hawai’i move forward,” said Gov. Josh Green, in a statement.

He continued: “The bullying tactics she was subjected to have no place in Hawaii and are absolutely contrary to our spirit of aloha for others. I won’t tolerate anyone from my team, or anyone in our state, being treated this way. It is despicable.”

Medeiros has taken growing heat over the governor’s housing proclamation, which some alleged was an unjust power grab rather than a new approach to tackling the state’s years-long affordable housing crisis. The governor, meanwhile, said criticism of the proclamation was unfounded.

The proclamation was issued in mid-July with almost immediate pushback.

But that concern has taken on a new life in the wake of the Maui wildfires, with some community members expressing concern the proclamation would open the door to development the community did not support. Medeiros repeatedly denied the proclamation would be used in that way.

The governor created the housing chief position in January.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.