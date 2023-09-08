First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with a few more showers are expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fairly typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward and mauka showers is expected through the middle next week, although we could see a few leeward showers Friday afternoon as the trades remain rather light. The trades will be on the increase late Saturday and Saturday night as a high builds to the distant northwest, with moderate to breezy conditions then expected Sunday through the middle of next week. The trades could weaken for the tail end of the next work week as a front approaches from the northwest, with the potential for an increase in showers as some deeper moisture moves in from the east.

The current south swell will continue to decline through Friday. A smaller long period south swell will arrive by Saturday night. A moderate advisory level East swell from rapidly intensifying Hurricane Jova in the East Pacific will arrive early next week with forerunners reaching east facing shores as early as Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.