Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Emergency crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash on Lahaina Bypass

3-car pileup on Lahaina Bypass Road
3-car pileup on Lahaina Bypass Road(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lahaina Bypass Road Friday morning.

Maui police, firefighters and American Medical Response personnel responded to the scene.

Videos sent into our newsroom show three cars involved in the crash.

No road closures were reported in the area but police appear to be guiding traffic along the side of the road.

The cause of the crash and extent of injuries remains unclear at this time.

We’ve reached out to MPD and are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’
File photo of a school bus
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new Maui campuses
Satellite image of Hurricane Jova far to the east of Hawaii.
Hurricane Jova weakens slightly as it continues tracking westward in the East Pacific
Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
41 year-old Kellen Tolentino (left) and 38 year-old Joshua Reding-Kellogg (right), both of...
2 Hawaii men charged after allegedly stealing over 75 lbs. of oranges from farm

Latest News

Gov. Josh Green will be holding a press conference on Friday to provide an update on the status...
LIVE: Governor delivers address as Hawaii marks one month since Lahaina disaster
BOE Meeting Sept. 7, 2023
DOE: More than 1,200 Lahaina students haven’t re-enrolled as outreach continues
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
With key questions unanswered, governor says improved response in Lahaina could have saved lives
Paddleout for Maui
With moving paddleout, scores mark one month since Maui wildfire disaster