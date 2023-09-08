Emergency crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash on Lahaina Bypass

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lahaina Bypass Road Friday morning.

Maui police, firefighters and American Medical Response personnel responded to the scene.

Videos sent into our newsroom show three cars involved in the crash.

No road closures were reported in the area but police appear to be guiding traffic along the side of the road.

The cause of the crash and extent of injuries remains unclear at this time.

We’ve reached out to MPD and are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.

