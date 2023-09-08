Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Kapiolani Boulevard.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to an emergency room.

Honolulu police said westbound lanes are closed on Kapiolani Boulevard from Ward Avenue.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.