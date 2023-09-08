Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on Kapiolani Boulevard

Kapiolani Blvd. was shut down Thursday afternoon.
Kapiolani Blvd. was shut down Thursday afternoon.(Traffic cameras)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Kapiolani Boulevard.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to an emergency room.

Honolulu police said westbound lanes are closed on Kapiolani Boulevard from Ward Avenue.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
Karie Klein
Ex-DOE business manager convicted of stealing thousands from department
File photo of a school bus
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new Maui campuses
Satellite image of Hurricane Jova far to the east of Hawaii.
Hurricane Jova weakens slightly to Category 4, continues tracking westward in the East Pacific
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
State’s independent investigators haven’t ruled out criminal wrongdoing in Lahaina

Latest News

Free school bus service has been launched for students.
More than 500 West Maui students still aren't re-enrolled in school
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: School bus program launches for West Maui students
They say they’re disappointed that work hasn’t begun yet.
Lahaina harbor users call on authorities to work more quickly to develop clean-up plan
One month after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, basic questions about the...
Green says improved response in Lahaina could have saved lives as key questions remain unanswered
The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’