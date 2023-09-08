Crash between bicyclist, vehicle leaves 70-year-old badly injured on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on Kauai left a 70-year-old man in critical condition Thursday.

Kauai police say it happened around 6:35 a.m. Preliminary reports say the bicyclist was heading south on Nalo Road and attempted to make a right turn onto Ho’one Road in Poipu.

They say after the bicyclist overtook another vehicle near the stop sign, the rider then crashed into a Toyota Tacoma being drive by a 24-year-old Hanapepe man heading east.

Investigators do not believe speed was a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports are pending to find out if impairment played a role.

The junction of Ho’one and Nalu Roads were closed for about two hours while officers conducted their investigation, which is ongoing.

