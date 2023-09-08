Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Crash between bicyclist, vehicle leaves 70-year-old badly injured on Kauai

Kauai police vehicle / File Image
Kauai police vehicle / File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on Kauai left a 70-year-old man in critical condition Thursday.

Kauai police say it happened around 6:35 a.m. Preliminary reports say the bicyclist was heading south on Nalo Road and attempted to make a right turn onto Ho’one Road in Poipu.

They say after the bicyclist overtook another vehicle near the stop sign, the rider then crashed into a Toyota Tacoma being drive by a 24-year-old Hanapepe man heading east.

Investigators do not believe speed was a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports are pending to find out if impairment played a role.

The junction of Ho’one and Nalu Roads were closed for about two hours while officers conducted their investigation, which is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
Karie Klein
Ex-DOE business manager convicted of stealing thousands from department
File photo of a school bus
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new Maui campuses
Satellite image of Hurricane Jova far to the east of Hawaii.
Hurricane Jova weakens slightly to Category 4, continues tracking westward in the East Pacific
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
State’s independent investigators haven’t ruled out criminal wrongdoing in Lahaina

Latest News

Free school bus service has been launched for students.
More than 500 West Maui students still aren't re-enrolled in school
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: School bus program launches for West Maui students
They say they’re disappointed that work hasn’t begun yet.
Lahaina harbor users call on authorities to work more quickly to develop clean-up plan
The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’
HNN File
Assault investigation underway after woman shot with an arrow on Hawaii Island