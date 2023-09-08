Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall

FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.(Source: WTVC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The maker of sleep apnea machines has agreed to pay $479 million to settle claims related to a recall.

The law firm handling the class-action lawsuit said Philips Respironics has agreed to reimburse the cost of affected devices and has filed a motion for preliminary approval.

Philips Respironics’ 2021 recall indicated use of some ventilators – machines called CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure, and BiPAP, or bilevel positive airway pressure – can lead to health problems.

The machines contain foam that can break down, possibly causing the user to inhale or swallow particles or chemicals.

The Food and Drug Administration said it’s received more than 100,000 complaints, including reports of at least 385 deaths.

According to the law firm Miller and Zois, the settlement doesn’t cover personal injury claims. It estimates those could total more than $4 billion.

Philips said it’s trying to support patients through the remediation process.

Those who believe they are entitled to part of the settlement may file a claim once the claims period opens. They can also sign up to receive updates on the settlement as more information becomes available.

More information about the recall is on the company website and that of the FDA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’
File photo of a school bus
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new Maui campuses
Satellite image of Hurricane Jova far to the east of Hawaii.
Hurricane Jova weakens slightly as it continues tracking westward in the East Pacific
Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
41 year-old Kellen Tolentino (left) and 38 year-old Joshua Reding-Kellogg (right), both of...
2 Hawaii men charged after allegedly stealing over 75 lbs. of oranges from farm

Latest News

A woman walks past the Harvard Medical School, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston.
Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School
Gov. Josh Green has signed 18 bills in an effort to increase transparency.
Marking 1 month since Maui fires, Gov. Green to give update on response, recovery efforts
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina
BOE Meeting Sept. 7, 2023
BOE trying to figure out how many Lahaina students are unaccounted for