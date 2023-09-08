Complaints to city about overgrown brush rise amid heightened concern about wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui wildfires have heightened awareness about fire risk across the state, leading to complaints about landowners failing to control brush on their properties.

Like many ridgeline communities, Makakilo above Kapolei has a patchwork of land ownership that makes it hard to tell who is responsible for keeping down the wild brush to protect the homes.

The community’s dry brush and high winds make it susceptible to fire and this year’s overgrowth has sent some to the neighborhood board, according to board Vice-Chair Keoni Dudley.

“It’s just too much but I do agree that people are really excited,” Dudley said, pointing out that the fact that there is only one route in and out of the large subdivision adds to the concern.

“I think that’s the scary thing is, if a fire starts, can we get out?” Dudley said.

After a relatively minor two-acre fire in calm winds Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department pointed out fire breaks in the area were inadequate.

It’s a message that Fire Inspector Carl Otsuka said has been ignored in the past.

“A lot of the wildland fire messaging we have put out has gone on very deaf ears,” Otsuka said.

An HFD drone over Makakilo captured proof of the value of clearing brush. It shows two homes with large fire breaks were barely threatened by a fire that nearly claimed some neighbors’ residences.

But when the overgrown brush is not on your property, it can be a challenge, Otsuka said.

“We’ve been getting calls, and basically what our suggestion is to contact the landowner and see if you can work it out with them,” Otsuka said.

If that doesn’t work, there is a law against allowing overgrowth that causes a fire hazard in a residential area — enforced by the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting.

The department said complaints are up after the Maui fires.

After averaging 48 requests for investigation of overgrowth violations in a month, DPP said, there have been 70 complaints since Aug. 8. Twenty landowners were issued notices of violation.

The department suggests there be a 30-foot fire break cleared around structures.

“Short-trimmed grasses, 2 inches or less,” Otsuka recommends, “and after cutting those grasses and the haole koa, you don’t want those laying down.”

Dudley said good neighbors should be happy to protect each other.

“The idea of taking care of your neighbors and being really concerned about trying to do good things for them in terms of fire breaks, I think that’s really helpful,” Dudley said.

The fire department said for advice on fire breaks and other prevention measures, you can contact the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization.

