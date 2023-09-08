Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.

FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a vehicle in Logan County, West Virginia.(Gray News, file)
By Kristen Bentley and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while on the way to his school bus stop Friday.

Logan County Sheriff deputies say they received a call about the incident about 6:50 a.m. They say it happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found the boy in the road.

A witness told deputies the boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle turning onto the street.

The driver stated they were unable to see the boy in the road and hit him.

The boy was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Boone Memorial Hospital. No word on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’
File photo of a school bus
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new Maui campuses
Satellite image of Hurricane Jova far to the east of Hawaii.
Hurricane Jova weakens slightly as it continues tracking westward in the East Pacific
Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
41 year-old Kellen Tolentino (left) and 38 year-old Joshua Reding-Kellogg (right), both of...
2 Hawaii men charged after allegedly stealing over 75 lbs. of oranges from farm

Latest News

FILE - Tennis fans drink water on a hot day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center...
Heat hits New England, leading to school closures, early dismissals
BOE Meeting Sept. 7, 2023
BOE trying to figure out how many Lahaina students are unaccounted for
A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips is seen on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in...
Vigil planned for teen who died after taking part in One Chip Challenge
The bride was able to say “yes” to someone else’s dress. Murphy’s custom-made dress fit the new...
Wedding dress inside car stolen hours before bride says ‘I do’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn