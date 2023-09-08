BOE trying to figure out how many Lahaina students are unaccounted for

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a meeting held Thursday, Hawaii’s Board of Education members tried to get more clarity on the number of Lahaina students who have not been accounted for since the fires.

Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi says as of last week, there were about 1,200 Lahaina students who were not yet re-enrolled at another campus for different reasons, including many families have not decided where to send their child to school.

Of the 1,200 not enrolled, Hayashi said department officials have been able to contact 637 families and another 466 messages have been left.

“There are 45 students that the department still needs to make contact with and we’re actively working to reach each family,” Hayashi added.

This comes as the painstaking task of identifying remains continues and approximately 385 people are reported missing.

Hayashi said the DOE will continue to reach out to families.

Meanwhile, free school bus service began Thursday for Lahaina student to get to class in Central and South Maui.

Families have to enroll their students at Wailuku Elementary or Kamalii Elementary and Lokelani Intermediate first to get bus service.

Pickup and drop-off locations are at a Kapalua Airport and Whalers Village.

In addition, Lahainaluna High School will begin temporary operations out of Kulanihakoi High in Kihei.

Families of students needing assistance should call DOE’s hotline at (808)727-6880 or text “SUPPORT” to (808)736-1427.

