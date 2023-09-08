Tributes
Assault investigation underway after woman shot with an arrow on Hawaii Island

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities in Kona are investigating the assault of a woman who was apparently shot with an arrow.

Police officers responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area.

She told officers she was walking back to her vehicle in the northern end of the parking lot just after sunset.

The 31-year-old woman then said she heard what sounded like a gunshot nearby, and didn’t initially realize she was injured.

Shortly after, the woman found a large laceration and bleeding to her left bicep. She called for help and first responders arrived.

Responding officers say they found an arrow lodged within the driver’s side rear panel. They said it was an arrow designed for use in crossbows.

The woman was taken to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital by Hawai’i Fire Department medics where she was treated and later released.

Authorities are handling this as a second-degree assault case. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Cacique Melendez at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281, or via email at cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov.

