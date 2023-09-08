Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case, mom who disappeared more than 8 years ago

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.(Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Quenton Robertson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who disappeared more than eight years ago in Kentucky.

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown. Her boyfriend Brooks Houck was the last person to see her.

Two days later, her vehicle was found abandoned on the side of a highway along with her keys, purse, and cell phone.

Rogers has never been seen since.

This week, court documents said 32-year-old Joseph Lawson is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical...
Joseph Lawson, 32, is facing criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.(Nelson County Correctional Center)

While the documents do not mention Rogers by name, a family member and Lawson’s lawyer both confirmed the arrest is connected to the Rogers case.

It’s unclear if Rogers and Lawson had any prior connection.

Lawson appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $500,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor’s housing chief has resigned amid growing controversy over an emergency...
After housing chief’s resignation, governor calls personal attacks against her ‘despicable’
File photo of a school bus
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new Maui campuses
Satellite image of Hurricane Jova far to the east of Hawaii.
Hurricane Jova weakens slightly as it continues tracking westward in the East Pacific
Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
41 year-old Kellen Tolentino (left) and 38 year-old Joshua Reding-Kellogg (right), both of...
2 Hawaii men charged after allegedly stealing over 75 lbs. of oranges from farm

Latest News

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the...
GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of driver
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
BOE Meeting Sept. 7, 2023
DOE: More than 1,200 Lahaina students haven’t re-enrolled as outreach continues
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo...
Watchtower guard is fired as search for fugitive killer in Pennsylvania focuses on botanical garden
3-car pileup on Lahaina Bypass Road
Emergency crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash on Lahaina Bypass