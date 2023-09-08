Meet the Hawaii teens selected for DC program for America’s female leaders of tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seventeen-year-old Ava Pakravan is in her senior year at Punahou School. She describes herself as a young activist artist who tries to draw attention to social injustices.

“I would say I’m very community oriented. I’m a very civic minded person,” she said. “I care deeply about Hawaii but also the United States of America.”

Those statements sum up her interests, and why she spent one week of her summer vacation in Washington, D.C. — at Girls Nation.

The annual gathering provides young women from across the United States with insights into how the federal government works.

“This was really the best week of my life. I have to say that with full honesty,” she said.

Ava and Mikalya Mula from Radford High School joined about a hundred girls in the nation’s capital for a mock Legislature. They elected officials, submitted bills and resolutions, and engaged in spirited debates.

“Somebody could completely disagree with you. But it was okay because you got the chance to hear them out and understand, ‘Okay. Why do they disagree with me? Let me get an insight into their perspective on this issue or why they think this.’ It was really interesting to see that, I think,” she said.

American Legion Auxiliary runs the annual program. Participants are selected from each state’s Girls State program. At Girls Nation, Ava was elected as a committee chair for her party.

Does she envision a future in politics?

“That’s a really good question. I guess for me, my aspiration is enacting social change,” she said. “The media in which I’ve been enacting this change and advocating for societal growth, particularly in Hawaii, is through art and literature.”

She does that through a non-profit organization she started called Art2Wellness, that gives Hawaii children who’ve experienced hardship and trauma access to art supplies and art lessons.

“I’m also the editor and chief of my school’s literary magazine where we showcase art and writing that have a meaning and that have an impact on our community,” she said.

During her week in Washington, she spent a day on Capitol Hill, met with members of Senator Mazie Hirono’s staff, and toured the Supreme Court building. She says the experience was mesmerizing.

“I felt very honored to be able to walk on that ground and be able to appreciate that. It was an honor and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” she said.

During her last year at Punahou, she wants to be a counselor for the Girls State program so she can encourage young women to get involved.

“Do not be afraid. Take risks. Be bold. Step out of your comfort zone because what you gain out of it is amazing,” she said.

Ava says Girls Nation gave her a deeper understanding of government and taught her some important lessons about leadership.

