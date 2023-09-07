Woman gives birth to healthy baby girl after narrowly escaping Lahaina fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who was pregnant as she escaped the devastating wildfire in Lahaina just gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

Nineteen-year-old Lena Kama and her boyfriend found out they were having a baby girl in March. They had a special gender reveal outside of Kama’s childhood home.

On August 8, Kama was 36 weeks pregnant when she and her family quickly evacuated as they noticed a fire in their neighbor’s backyard.

“And so we’re reversing on a driveway and then I just remember ash in the car and my face and I’m crying and I’m freaking out because I don’t know what’s going on with my grandma and my uncle,” said Kama.

Kama ended up escaping the fire in a car with her sister and nephews. She said there was a point where they didn’t think they would make it out.

“At the moment, we’re driving, I’m having contractions like this baby was trying to come out and my nephew is behind me and he’s strapped in but he like sees me crying and he sees the smoke and he’s old enough to understand so he’s comforting me,” said Kama.

Although their home was completely burned down, everyone who lived there was accounted for.

“It’s definitely a relief, they almost didn’t make it out,” said Lena Kama’s mother, Rayleen Kama. “And also the thought of that is hard.”

Nearly a month later, on the morning of September 4, all of the fear became joy — Hazelee-Ray Ka’uionalani Kuai Kama-Luis was born.

“Because, you know like everything we’ve been through like I have this perfect thing and I couldn’t ask for anything else,” said Lena Kama.

“She’s got a big name to live up to,” said Rayleen Kama.

And her lengthy name has an even bigger meaning.

Baby Ka’uionalani was named after Lena Kama’s sister who got them out safely.

“She kept us together so well and because of her I felt so safe like I knew we were going to make it out,” said Kama.

And Ku’ai is the Lahaina street where the Kama family has lived for four generations.

“I specifically named her after our street in our home where I was raised and where I want her to be raised as well,” said Kama. “And we will rebuild and she will be raised there and I just always want her to like want her to remember that, that is home.”

The Kama-Luis Family said they received so many gifts for the baby that they decided to share and gave many items to other families.

If you’d like to help their family with rebuilding costs, you can Venmo donations @Tricia-kama.

