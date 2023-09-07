Will these leaders agree to be interviewed by wildfire investigators?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the key agencies responding to the deadly Lahaina wildfire -- are pledging coorperation with the State Attorney General’s 3rd party investigation, but legal experts say for now, it’s all voluntary.

HNN Investigates asked several agencies if their leaders would agree to be interviewed by the independent investigators. Maui Mayor Rick Bissen’s office didn’t respond and so far only one leader answered our question specifically.

The independent probe into the timeline of the Lahaina wildfire, how it started, the emergency response and lessons learned is being done by the nationally-recognized nonprofit, Fire Safety Research Institute, which was contracted by the state attorney general.

“We hope to interview everyone involved. We’ve put in requests in through Maui County, we’ve had some great converations so far with members of the fire department. We hope to expand that to all government employees involved,” said Steve Kerber, PHD, PE, Fire Safety Research Institute.

The 3rd party probe is happening as Maui County is suing Hawaiian Electric and other lawsuits are piling up. Legal experts say concerns about liability could hinder the investigation.

“You aren’t under a court order to say anything or to speak to anyone. It’s totally at this point voluntary,” said Randal Lee, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, Hawaii Pacific University.

“She wants an absolute transparent investigation. She wants to make sure the facts come out,” said Kerber.

HNN Investigates asked the major players of the Lahaina wildfire response if they’ll be interviewed by the 3rd party investigators.

“I do not know what the Attorney’s General plan for interviews is, but I look forward to providing the investigators information and critical facts on what happened leading up to and following the fires on the Island of Hawaii and Maui,” said Major General Kenneth Hara, director, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

“We will work closely with the state attorney general’s office, its investigators, and other government agencies as they conduct their reviews,” said Darren Pai, Manager, External Communications, Hawaiian Electric Company.

HECO’s statement did not answer if CEO Shelee Kimura would be interviewed.

“We will work closely with the state attorney general’s office, its investigators, and other government agencies as they conduct their reviews,” said Maui Police Department in a statement.

MPD also did not answer if MPD Chief John Pelletier would be interviewed.

“It’s going to be a really difficult job for the independent reviewer,” said Lee.

Investigators would have access to witness statements, videos and public records and statements, but legal experts say complicating matters is the state is named in at least one lawsuit and questions of criminal culpability.

“In a perfect world we would want everyone to cooperate,” said Lee.

