When fires displaced thousands in Lahaina, people needed a place to do laundry

KAANAPALI (HawaiiNewsNow) - After fires ripped through Lahaina, relief from the islands came to West Maui in many different forms.

People on Oahu loaded a boat full of supplies within 48 hours. A massive drive at the State Capitol for clothes and other necessities and volunteer firefighters created a free makeshift grocery store outside Lahaina.

But there was one basic necessity some in the area could not access: laundry services.

Much of the area had lost power, and cellphone service was down.

“I didn’t know laundry was such a big part of a necessity because we take it for granted,” said Luis Flores, who owns Wash Pros in Ka’anapali.

He says his family learned about people struggling to do laundry. He says once power was restored, the call was sent out to mobilize a massive-scale operation to meet the community’s needs.

“You know you got people worried about insurance. We got worried about food, water. Now you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t have anything to wear. I can shower, but I don’t have any clean clothes,’ and that’s where we came in,” said Flores.

It took a village of nearly 20 volunteers, including Luis’s daughter and nephews.

Their free laundry service, washing, drying, and folding mounds and mounds of clothes, started on Aug. 22 and lasted five days, and more businesses pitched in.

“We got the coffee shop involved, free coffee. We got the Chinese restaurant involved. The shave-ice people jumped in. It was cool to see the mall in general coming together as a group and help out and everything,” said Flores.

Nearly a month after the fires, Luis is open again for business, but it’s been a struggle.

50% of his revenue came from visitors who dropped their laundry off while on vacation; that’s gone now.

But he’s gotten support from the community in donations and is banking on business from locals to keep him afloat for the time being.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.