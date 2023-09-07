Victims of some crimes now must contact the Honolulu prosecutor’s office or case won’t move forward

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A policy change at the Office of the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney means some misdemeanor crime victims will not get any follow-up unless they reach out to the agency.

The change was announced at a January 10 meeting for the office’s Misdemeanor Division and Intake Unit.

The agenda says “volume is overwhelming” and describes “more caseload” with fewer deputy prosecuting attorneys.

Because of that, certain unsolicited reports, those that come from law enforcement, will have “no outreach” from the office.

Wendy Shimomura, a legal clerk for the prosecutor’s office, has been fighting the policy change since it took effect.

“That means, for the public, that unless they somehow know to call my office to follow up with their case, their case will just be allowed to expire via statute of limitations,” Shimomura said.

Wendy Shimomura, a legal clerk in the prosecuting attorney’s Victim Witness Kokua Services branch (None)

The crimes that are affected include theft, criminal property damage, terroristic threatening, indecent exposure, dog bite incidents, and more.

The four misdemeanor crimes not affected by the change and still require follow-up from the office include TRO violations, assault three, sex assault four, and stalking by harassment.

Driving under the influence and domestic violence cases are separate units, so they are unaffected.

Before the change, Shimomura said all the misdemeanor cases would be processed and go to an intake advocate who would reach out. Services would be offered, too.

But that is what is now missing for those minor misdemeanor cases.

Retired Circuit Court Judge Randal Lee criticized the new practice.

“You’re putting the burden on the victim,” Lee said. The victim already called police and filled out a report; they might not know they have to call the prosecutor’s office, too.

“I understand the manpower, the shortage,” Lee said the misdemeanor crimes affected could lead to more violent crimes.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said HPD officers are trained to tell victims to follow up with his office in these cases.

Alm denied that the policy change was due to case overload, as the meeting agenda stated. Alm also said there are enough deputy prosecutors.

Alm said the change would streamline the process if victims did not want to pursue further action or a suspect couldn’t be located.

“Are they willing to come to court, because that’s often the stickler,” Alm said if the victim does reach out, they would proceed and screen it no matter what kind of case it is.

Alm also said the change was to help eliminate victim confusion. Letters were previously sent to notify the person about victim compensation. Alm said the letter would give them the impression that the case was moving forward no matter the amount of evidence, which is not the case.

Shimomura is still working at the office but fears retaliation for speaking out.

