KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Teenage Lahaina survivor who lost everything in the fire says he’s bullied at his new school

A Maui grandmother is pleading for help.

Her grandson lost his home in the Lahaina fire and was forced to enroll in another school.

Now, she says he is getting bullied. “It was said that, ‘You’re homeless and you have nowhere to go,’ and they called him a traitor,” said Gerilyn Arcangel.

Xavier Archangel just turned 16 years old. He was excited about starting his junior year at Lahainaluna High School this year.

When the fire ripped through Lahaina on Aug. 8, his home burned down, and he was forced to enroll at Maui High School in Kahului.

“We were hoping that there was going to be some solution for these Lahainaluna students,” Gerilyn said.

“He didn’t want to be enrolled in Maui High.”

Xavier actually attended Maui High School during his freshman year. He moved to Lahaina as a sophomore and was in the marching band at Lahainaluna High School.”

Now, back at Maui High after the fires, his grandma says he is being teased about not having a home anymore.

Gerilyn emailed the school last Monday, informing them about the situation.

In the email, she said, " … these Lahainaluna students don’t deserve these rude remarks. In fact, no student should have to be bullied or be called names regardless of where they are from! I do hope that you will address this matter.”

Gerilyn said she hasn’t received a response yet.

“If they held an assembly and addressed the whole school at one time. I think it would have had more effect to the students that it’s not nice what they’re saying it’s not. And so, I don’t know what’s going to be done. I’m hoping something does happen,” she said.

Concerns about bullying were brought up at a meeting with Department of Education officials and parents in Kahana last week.

Superintendent Keith Hayashi told the crowd it would not be tolerated.

Gerilyn is also now calling on the entire community to do better.

“The parents, teachers, everybody needs to know what these kids are going through, and it’s very, very hurtful for these kids.”

DOE officials said, “Without knowing the specifics of the situation, generally speaking, bullying and harassment are not tolerated on any HIDOE campus.”

“The Department has actually seen and heard an outpouring of support for displaced Maui students attending new schools. Maui High, which opened its doors as an emergency shelter for nearly a week during the wildfires, even held a campuswide ‘wear red day’ on Aug. 16 in an effort to help welcome Lahainaluna High School students to their campus,” said Krislyn Yano, DOE Communications Specialist.

Yano also said instances of bullying should be reported to a trusted adult on campus for immediate investigation.

It can also be reported digitally and anonymously through the Department’s Speak Now app.

