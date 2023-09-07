Rainbow Warriors football team searches for first win of the season against UAlbany

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is back in Manoa, set to host UAlbany for the first time in team history.

After dropping to 0-2 on the young season, the Rainbow Warriors are back out on the practice field, hungry for that first win of the season and the team thinks it’s going to happen against the Great Danes.

The ‘Bows are coming off of a 37-24 loss to Stanford. A game that was plagued by penalties that shot down a lot of the momentum that UH tried to create.

Head coach Timmy Chang making those mistakes -- and how to correct them -- the emphasis of this week’s practices.

“You got to have discipline in what you do, you got to have details, you got to do things correctly, you know what I mean?” Coach Chang told reporters. “You can’t make mistakes, especially in FBS football and when you make mistakes, you don’t beat teams.”

The UH defense were knocked for a couple of targeting penalties and look to eliminate the bad and play smart.

“We just got to put it all together and I know my boys are going to come out firing.” Defensive end Andrew Choi said. “I know offense is going to do good, put up good numbers and I trust my boys on defense, we’re going to come out and do what we need to do.”

Despite their record, the offense has shown much improvement in the first full year of the run and shoot.

QB Brayden Schager is No.1 nationally in passing yards with 706 and his new favorite target Pofele Ashlock is also the top of the nation in receiving yards with 241. However, those yards came after slow first half showings and the unit wants to start fast and not let up.

“The offense as we go on, It’s all about reading again, the coverages and everything.” Wide receiver Pofele Ashlock said. “So it’s getting a feel and I know that the starting is not looking too well, but I know pushing forward and what we’re going to do and again, preparation for what we’re going to do is going to come out a lot better, a lot faster.”

This will be UH’s first meeting with the Great Danes of UAlbany and despite winning their last 19 games against FCS teams, the ‘Bows are not taking the Great Danes lightly.

‘When you get that chance on Saturday, yeah, you can’t fail in your fundamentals and technique.” Coach Chang said.

The ‘Bows kick off against UAlbany on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

