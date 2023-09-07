A push is underway to train, hire locally for Maui’s recovery efforts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The job of rebuilding Lahaina will be a big one. And to get that job done, state and federal agencies are turning toward kamaaina not only to pitch in, but also to get them back on their feet.

“It’s really important that our community have the skills, the tools, the certifications that are needed for the jobs that are going to come,” said Kuhio Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

Those jobs will include the task of cleaning up the charred debris and the hazardous materials they may contain.

The CNHA wants to help displaced local workers train for those jobs.

“It’s to get them OHSA trained. It’s to get them hazmat trained. It’s to get them a CDL or commercial drivers license,” said Lewis.

The CHNA has had these certification courses in Oahu for four years, but are moving them to Maui, with classes starting Friday, Sept. 15.

“The faster we move to get everything operational where we can provide the training and the skill sets and the certifications necessary, the more competitive our community will be in that process,” said Lewis.

FEMA is also hiring for positions on Maui and Oahu. The federal agency needs to fill 65 positions, including specialists in emergency management, logistics, historic preservation and planning.

“We really want to bring people in from the community to participate in the recovery and getting Maui back on its feet and getting people stable in their lives again,” said Patrick Boland of FEMA.

Maui needs those jobs, and more.

“Maui County was doing really good before the wildfire,” said State Economic Eugene Tian. “They actually had the lowest unemployment rate among the counties, actually lower than the state average.”

Tian said that using maps of the wildfire area, the state identified more than 800 businesses that were damaged or destroyed, resulting in a sales loss of $2.7 million a day.

That is also resulting in big job losses, according to Tian. “I’m looking at about 9,000 total people will be unemployed” on Maui.

“The restaurants are empty. The coffee shops are empty. All of the shore excursions are dead. And so these people need jobs until things stabilize again,” said Lewis. “We’re hoping that this can provide them access to these high-paying jobs, those that want it.”

The CNHA training courses are free, but space is limited. A work training form can be found by clicking here.

For FEMA jobs, visit usajobs.gov and type the keywords “local hire” and enter “Hawaii” for the location.

