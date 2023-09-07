Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert

A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
By KABC
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:06 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) - It was a Labor Day concert a California mom will never forget.

Sarah Francis Jones, who was pregnant, did not want to miss Beyonce’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. She thought she’d be fine since she had a cesarean section scheduled about a week later.

But baby Nola had other ideas.

When Beyonce started “Virgo’s Groove,” Nola wanted to join the fun.

At first, Jones thought they were just false contractions. But on the way home, she knew she had to go to the hospital right away.

Jones said it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labor on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
Karie Klein
Ex-DOE business manager convicted of stealing thousands from department
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
State’s independent investigators haven’t ruled out criminal wrongdoing in Lahaina
MPD responds to use of barricades in Lahaina fire
In suit, family of Lahaina victim alleges government and landowner failed to address fire risk
Maui district airport manager says 18,000 cars sit idle.
18,000 rental cars are sitting idle at Kahului’s airport — a dramatic sign of tourism slump

Latest News

Police said he was just 10 at the time, and relatives said his motive might have involved a...
11-year-old boy faces trial over mother’s shooting death
Police said he was just 10 at the time, and relatives said his motive might have involved a...
11-year-old faces trial over mother's shooting death
A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert
Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.
Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean