Police investigation underway after body found in waters off Sand Island

A body was found Thursday in waters off Sand Island.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation is underway after a body was recovered from waters off Sand Island on Thursday.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 63-year-old man was found dead around 11:10 a.m.

Harbor police and firefighters were also on scene.

A photo from the scene showed authorities around a blue tarp.

This story will be updated.

