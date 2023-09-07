Police investigation underway after body found in waters off Sand Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation is underway after a body was recovered from waters off Sand Island on Thursday.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 63-year-old man was found dead around 11:10 a.m.

Harbor police and firefighters were also on scene.

A photo from the scene showed authorities around a blue tarp.

