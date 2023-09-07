Police investigation underway after body found in waters off Sand Island
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation is underway after a body was recovered from waters off Sand Island on Thursday.
According to Emergency Medical Services, a 63-year-old man was found dead around 11:10 a.m.
Harbor police and firefighters were also on scene.
A photo from the scene showed authorities around a blue tarp.
This story will be updated.
