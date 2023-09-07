Hawaii MMA star dedicates October fight to Maui amidst fundraising $2.8M for wildfire survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Ilima MacFarlane says she’s dedicating her big fight next month to Maui.

The MMA star, nicknamed “The Ilimanator,” has helped raise millions to help the families who lost everything.

It’s the latest in a stretch of grueling days for Ilima Macfarlane.

“This is really the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life, this kind of training,” MacFarlane said.

Her body and spirit are under constant fire.

“I’ve probably cried every day so far.”

It’s barely 11 a.m., and she’s already finished her second workout.

“I’ll do cardio. I’m super gross. I don’t know how I look, but I can’t imagine it looks very good.”

The 33-year-old has been fighting for a decade — after graduating from San Diego State in 2013, she wanted to get in shape. MacFarlane set foot in an MMA gym and stumbled upon a surprising new path.

The Illiminator won her first 10 bouts and became Bellator’s first women’s flyweight champion.

On Oct. 7, she’ll fight to reclaim the belt she lost in December of 2020.

“It’s a very, very full circle moment for me and full circle fight with all of those factors.”

Her storybook opportunity was announced on Aug. 9, but a day that should’ve brought excitement was accompanied by heartbreak.

“This is really bad… Like this is f-ing bad.”

MacFarlane grew up in Honolulu and has close friends and relatives from Maui.

Suddenly, her heart and mind were thousands of miles from the cage.

“I just like didn’t give a f--- honestly about the fight. I was just like, I don’t care — there was just so much bigger things on my mind right now.”

She poured those thoughts out on Instagram.

“It was raw; that was what I was feeling at the moment,” MacFarlane said about her response to the wildfires.

The overwhelming feeling she experienced was a desire to help – which she did by starting an online fundraiser.

“If you can, anything helps; literally anything helps.”

Within 24 hours, MacFarlane raised over $1 Million — the total is now more than $2.8 million — she says all of it will go to those impacted by the fires.

“That was probably the biggest compliment that people could ever give me is that they trust me.”

MacFarlane also organized a donation drive, which also got an overwhelming response.

“Everybody has each other’s backs when terrible times like this happen.”

Help for her home state, reflecting the spirit of its people.

“The whole world has seen how the community has come together, and I just think Hawaii is one of the most special places in the world.”

While her heart may be an ocean away – her body remains in the gym. But no opponent or opportunity could keep MacFarlane’s mind from drifting.

“Of course, this fight is dedicated to Maui.”

And MacFarlane says it could be her last chance to win a championship in her city, then walk away.

“Of course, I want to win it — I dream of that; how f-ing rad would that be — but would I feel okay if I didn’t win it? I would feel okay — The tragedy that happened back home is giving me something bigger to fight for.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.