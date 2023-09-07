Last of 6 defendants in city planning department bribery scandal sentenced to prison

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The last of the six defendants in a bribery scandal involving city Department of Planning and Permitting staffers received her prison sentence on Wednesday.

The scheme involved hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

Kanani Pedeken was a DPP supervisor who gave preferential treatment to architect William Wong in exchange for bribes totaling about $30,000.

Pedeken was sentenced to 10 months in prison with two years of supervised release.

