Last of 6 defendants in city planning department bribery scandal sentenced to prison

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The last of the six defendants in a bribery scandal involving city Department of Planning and Permitting staffers received her prison sentence on Wednesday.

The scheme involved hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

Kanani Pedeken was a DPP supervisor who gave preferential treatment to architect William Wong in exchange for bribes totaling about $30,000.

Pedeken was sentenced to 10 months in prison with two years of supervised release.

