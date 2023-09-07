Tributes
Kauai firefighters respond to Kokee brush fire(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Kokee Wednesday afternoon.

Kauai Fire Department officials were notified of the fire around 3:30 p.m.

The incident occurred on Waimea Canyon Drive in Kokee.

The Kauai Police Department has closed Waimea Canyon Drive from Panini Place to Kōkeʻe Road until further notice.

Updates will be provided when more information is available.

This story will be updated.

