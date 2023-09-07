Kauai firefighters respond to Kokee brush fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Kokee Wednesday afternoon.

Kauai Fire Department officials were notified of the fire around 3:30 p.m.

The incident occurred on Waimea Canyon Drive in Kokee.

The Kauai Police Department has closed Waimea Canyon Drive from Panini Place to Kōkeʻe Road until further notice.

