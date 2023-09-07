Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Jova rapidly intensifies into powerful Category 5 hurricane in the East Pacific

Satellite Image of Major Hurricane Jova in the East Pacific
Satellite Image of Major Hurricane Jova in the East Pacific(NOAA)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major Hurricane Jova rapidly intensified in the open waters of the East Pacific Wednesday, becoming a powerful Category 5 system.

However, forecasters said its impact on land will be minor, and will likely weaken into a post-tropical remnant low well before reaching the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands.

The National Hurricane Center said at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jova had maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour with higher gusts.

It was located about 535 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and was moving to the west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

Hurricane force winds extend 30 miles from the center, with tropical storm force winds extending 115 miles from the center.

The Hurricane Center said Jova could get even stronger overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with maximum wind speeds approaching 175 miles per hour.

The forecast track will take the hurricane into an area of cooler sea surface temperatures and drier air, which will cause it to begin weakening late Thursday into the weekend.

Major Hurricane Jova is expected to weaken well before reaching the Central Pacific.
Major Hurricane Jova is expected to weaken well before reaching the Central Pacific.(NOAA)

Forecasters said while it is powerful now, it could diminish into a remnant low by Monday before it even reaches the Central Pacific.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said while forecast confidence is still very low, Jova will likely move near the islands as a remnant trough late next week, resulting in lighter trade winds.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiker and dog rescued off of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Haiku hiking trail in Kaneohe
Hiker and dog rescued after 50-foot fall from off-limits ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trail
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
State’s independent investigators haven’t ruled out criminal wrongdoing in Lahaina
MPD responds to use of barricades in Lahaina fire
In suit, family of Lahaina victim alleges government and landowner failed to address fire risk
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Maui district airport manager says 18,000 cars sit idle.
18,000 rental cars are sitting idle at Kahului’s airport — a dramatic sign of tourism slump

Latest News

Satellite image of the circulation of former Tropical Storm Irwin.
Irwin downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, expected to continue weakening
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions expected this week, stronger winds due on Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather expected this week with stronger winds due on Wednesday
Satellite imagery shows (L-R) Tropical Depression Greg, former tropical cyclone Fernanda and...
Tropical Depression Greg passes south of the islands; Fernanda now a post-tropical remnant low
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has been hard at work during the current situation, managing...
Dept. of Defense official details Hawaii National Guard’s efforts on Maui