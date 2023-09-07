Jova rapidly intensifies into powerful Category 5 hurricane in the East Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major Hurricane Jova rapidly intensified in the open waters of the East Pacific Wednesday, becoming a powerful Category 5 system.

However, forecasters said its impact on land will be minor, and will likely weaken into a post-tropical remnant low well before reaching the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands.

The National Hurricane Center said at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jova had maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour with higher gusts.

It was located about 535 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and was moving to the west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

Hurricane force winds extend 30 miles from the center, with tropical storm force winds extending 115 miles from the center.

The Hurricane Center said Jova could get even stronger overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with maximum wind speeds approaching 175 miles per hour.

The forecast track will take the hurricane into an area of cooler sea surface temperatures and drier air, which will cause it to begin weakening late Thursday into the weekend.

Major Hurricane Jova is expected to weaken well before reaching the Central Pacific. (NOAA)

Forecasters said while it is powerful now, it could diminish into a remnant low by Monday before it even reaches the Central Pacific.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said while forecast confidence is still very low, Jova will likely move near the islands as a remnant trough late next week, resulting in lighter trade winds.

