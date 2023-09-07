Tributes
Interactive map shows re-entry updates for fire-impacted areas

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:31 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new online resource for residents impacted by the Aug. 8 fires. that provides safety information for impacted areas in Lahaina.

The county launched a website called “Maui Recovers” that shows updated maps of Lahaina. Off-limit areas are marked in red and safe-to-access areas in green.

As of Thursday, only Parcels 5D and 5H are safe to enter. They include businesses at Lahaina Gateway on the north side of Keawe Street and businesses in the Walgreens lot.

To view the map, click here.

Maui Emergency Management Agency Interim Administrator Darryl Oliveira says it’ll be a lengthy process.

“Some of these phases do take time,” Oliveira said. “But we are going to be moving in a forward direction and continue to try to bring closure for the community and allow people to return home.”

Oliveira added the county will bring in structural engineers and building inspectors to asses the stability of some of the remaining structures to “ensure the safety of access for the public.”

EPA crews are still removing toxic waste from the disaster zone.

Officials say that hazmat material will be shipped to the mainland.

