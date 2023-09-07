Hawaii Island firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in South Koahala
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:42 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters are responding to a structural fire in an apartment complex in South Kohala Wednesday evening.
Fire officials said the incident happened on Kekumu Place in Waikoloa Village in the South Kohala District around 9:15 p.m.
Officials said fire personnel are on scene, and actively fighting the fire.
Fire officials encourage residents to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
This is a developing story.
