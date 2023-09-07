Hawaii Island firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in South Koahala

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters are responding to a structural fire in an apartment complex in South Kohala Wednesday evening.

Fire officials said the incident happened on Kekumu Place in Waikoloa Village in the South Kohala District around 9:15 p.m.

Officials said fire personnel are on scene, and actively fighting the fire.

Fire officials encourage residents to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.

