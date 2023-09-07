Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another long time grocery store location is closing for good.

Foodland announced plans Wednesday to end operations at the School Street location in Liliha.

The store has been serving customers at that location for 74 years.

“Closing a store we have operated for 74 years is not something we take lightly -- especially because of the impact it will have on our loyal customers and employees,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO.

“While we are saddened to exit this location, the ongoing parking challenges and smaller store size make it difficult for us to serve our customers well,” Wall added.

Another reason for the closure is the expiration of the store’s lease next year. Foodland is directing their customers to other nearby locations at Dillingham, Market City and Foodland Farms Ala Moana.

The School Street location has 48 employees. The company intends to offer them positions at other locations.

“We want to thank our customers, many of whom have shopped with us over the years. They have become part of our family and we will miss serving them at Foodland School Street. We hope to be able to return to the community sometime in the future,” Wall said.

The stores last day in business will be Sept. 24.

