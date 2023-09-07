First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected through Friday, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and stable conditions with light easterly trade winds will continue into Friday, allowing localized overnight and early morning land breezes and daytime sea breezes to develop. Clouds and light showers will favor windward coasts through the overnight and morning periods, then interior and leeward locations during the afternoon and early evening hours where sea breezes form. Easterly trade winds will return to moderate to breezy levels over the weekend through early next week, with showers favoring our typical windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods each day.

The long-period south swell is on a gradual downtrend through Friday. A small long period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday night. No other significant swells are expected through the second half of the week. A long period easterly swell from rapidly intensifying Hurricane Jova is due early next week.

