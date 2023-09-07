Tributes
Ex-DOE business manager convicted of stealing thousands from department

Karie Klein
Karie Klein(Hawaii Attorney General's Office)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Department of Education worker was convicted on Wednesday of felony theft charges.

Karie Luana Klein stole more than $7,000 from the department using DOE purchase orders and falsifying documents.

Klein worked as a business manager at the DOE’s Kau-Keaau-Pahoa complex.

She pleaded no contest to the charges.

The court sentenced her to 75 days in prison, four years of probation, 750 hours of community service and $7,000 in restitution.

