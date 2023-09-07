Ex-DOE business manager convicted of stealing thousands from department
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Department of Education worker was convicted on Wednesday of felony theft charges.
Karie Luana Klein stole more than $7,000 from the department using DOE purchase orders and falsifying documents.
Klein worked as a business manager at the DOE’s Kau-Keaau-Pahoa complex.
She pleaded no contest to the charges.
The court sentenced her to 75 days in prison, four years of probation, 750 hours of community service and $7,000 in restitution.
