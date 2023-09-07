Tributes
Episode 174: Only 6% of the world’s orthopedic surgeons are women. Hear from one of them

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:41 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio is breaking barriers. She is proud to be a woman orthopedic surgeon, since 94% of the world’s orthopedists are male, and throughout her career, she has had the privilege of taking care of world-renowned professional athletes, medaled Olympians and Paralympians, world and national champions, and NCAA Division 1 athletes.

The Iolani and Georgetown University graduate is also a Mindset and Well-Being Coach, believing that the pinnacle of healthcare is the idea of Cura Personalis – care for the whole person, in mind, body and spirit.

Listen as she explains how to find your divine within.

