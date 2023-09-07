Episode 174: Only 6% of the world’s orthopedic surgeons are women. Hear from one of them

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio is breaking barriers. She is proud to be a woman orthopedic surgeon, since 94% of the world’s orthopedists are male, and throughout her career, she has had the privilege of taking care of world-renowned professional athletes, medaled Olympians and Paralympians, world and national champions, and NCAA Division 1 athletes.

The Iolani and Georgetown University graduate is also a Mindset and Well-Being Coach, believing that the pinnacle of healthcare is the idea of Cura Personalis – care for the whole person, in mind, body and spirit.

Listen as she explains how to find your divine within.

