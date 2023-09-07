Tributes
Driver crashes into utility pole on Maui causing power outage, road closure in Napili area

1,090 customers are without power in the Napili area of Maui after a car accident Wednesday evening.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 1,090 customers are without power in the Napili area of Maui after a car accident Wednesday evening.

Maui police say at around 7:45 p.m., a car drove into a pole on Lower Honoapiilani Road on the Kapalua side of Napilihau.

MPD says the pole and lines are down, blocking both lanes.

Hawaiian Electric - Maui County officials say the outage was due to a motor vehicle accident and that first responders are en route.

Officials say Lower Honoapiilani is closed at this time between the area of 5165 Lower Honoapiilani Rd and Napilihau.

No major injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

