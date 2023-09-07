2 Hawaii men charged after allegedly stealing over 75 lbs. of oranges from farm
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii Island men were arrested and charged after allegedly stealing over 75 pounds of oranges from a farm over the weekend.
Prosecutors say 41-year-old Kellen Tolentino and 38-year-old Joshua Reding-Kellogg, both of Honokaa, are charged with second-degree theft and criminal trespass.
The incident happened last Saturday at a Kalopa farm.
Officials say the pair allegedly stole an excessive amount of oranges enough to be classified as a class C felony offense.
They could face up to five years in prison or four years of probation with up to 12 months in jail.
Tolentino and Reding-Kellogg’s made their first appearance in Hilo District Court on Tuesday.
Their bail was each set at $2,250.
