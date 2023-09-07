Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 Hawaii men charged after allegedly stealing over 75 lbs. of oranges from farm

41 year-old Kellen Tolentino (left) and 38 year-old Joshua Reding-Kellogg (right), both of...
41 year-old Kellen Tolentino (left) and 38 year-old Joshua Reding-Kellogg (right), both of Honokaa, were arrested and charged in relation to the theft of over 75 pounds of oranges from a Kalopa farm.(Prosecutor's office)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:09 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii Island men were arrested and charged after allegedly stealing over 75 pounds of oranges from a farm over the weekend.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Kellen Tolentino and 38-year-old Joshua Reding-Kellogg, both of Honokaa, are charged with second-degree theft and criminal trespass.

The incident happened last Saturday at a Kalopa farm.

Officials say the pair allegedly stole an excessive amount of oranges enough to be classified as a class C felony offense.

They could face up to five years in prison or four years of probation with up to 12 months in jail.

Tolentino and Reding-Kellogg’s made their first appearance in Hilo District Court on Tuesday.

Their bail was each set at $2,250.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodland School Street location closing after 74 years.
Foodland to close another Oahu location that’s been open for 74 years
Karie Klein
Ex-DOE business manager convicted of stealing thousands from department
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
State’s independent investigators haven’t ruled out criminal wrongdoing in Lahaina
Teenage Lahaina survivor who lost everything in the fire says he’s bullied at his new school
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new campuses
Satellite Image of Major Hurricane Jova in the East Pacific
Jova rapidly intensifies into powerful Category 5 hurricane in the East Pacific

Latest News

Teenage Lahaina survivor who lost everything in the fire says he’s bullied at his new school
The latest concern for Lahaina’s displaced children: Bullying at their new campuses
HNN File Image
Last of 6 defendants in city planning department bribery scandal sentenced to prison
Free school bus service starts today for Lahaina students to get to class in Central and South...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 7, 2023)
Halawa Correctional Facility
Inmate dies after fight breaks out at Halawa Correctional Facility