With 18,000 rental cars idle, rental companies try to ship out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Kahului Airport and the surrounding fields, it’s a sign that Maui’s economic engine is at a standstill and appears like a repeat of the covid pandemic.

“When we look at that, we are kind of like wow,” said Marvin Moniz, Maui Airport District Manager.

For Maui residents, it’s a visual reminder of how many rental cars were once out on the roads and the economic pain that tourism has been wiped out.

“There are two separate lots and they are both full of empty cars. It’s just surreal,” said Isa Shipley, chief operating officer, Kula Lodge.

The tram stations are barren and from an airplane window, the massive scale of financial devastation from the Lahaina wildfire comes into full view.

There are seven rental car companies at Kahului Airport. Moniz says there are roughly 21,000 rental cars, 3,000 are currently rented, leaving 18,000 cars to sit idle.

“They (car rental companies) indicated to us that they need to reduce the inventory here,” said Moniz.

He says the car rental companies have been working with shipping companies like Matson and Pasha to obtain barges so they can start shipping the vehicles off island.

“Getting barges out here will be a challenge. They have requested for special barges to make this happen,” he said.

It’s unclear how many cars will shipped off island, but Moniz says half of the rental cars at Kahului Airport were shipped out during the pandemic.

Isa Shipley is COO of Kula Lodge and lost family in the Lahaina wildfire. She’s also trying to cope with the economic fallout.

“We’ve been closed since August 8, contaminated water, we’ve laid off 72 people and looking at my vendors, all laying off,” said Shipley.

Kula Lodge is housing some displaced residents and hoping visitors will come back soon.

“We are just watching all of this kind of in disbelief. How is this happening and do we see a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Shipley says Kula Lodge welcomes displaced residents and there are some pending reservations in mid-September. She says they’ve given the option to cancel, but those people still want to come out to support Maui.

